Kazan school shooting: locals create makeshift memorial for victims

People in the Russian town of Kazan are struggling to come to terms with a school shooting in which at least nine people died. Seven students and two staff members have died in the attack. A 19-year-old suspect has been detained.

Many locals have left candles, flowers and toys at a makeshift memorial set up outside the school gates.

Roza Miftakhutdinova is an insurance agent from the area:

"The neighbourhood is (normally) quite calm. We did not expect, we are very surprised that we had such a terrorist attack, we can say that we are in shock. I was at work, I was scared."

Aigul Smirnova is a music teacher in a kindergarten nearby. When she heard the news, she "burst into tears. I have two children, one of them is a schoolboy, and when I imagine what the children from this school went through, I feel very bad."

Twenty-one other people, mostly children, were injured. Responding to the shooting, President Vladimir Putin has said he would review the country's gun control laws.

