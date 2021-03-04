At least 20 dead after smugglers throw migrants from boat

At least 20 migrants are dead after smugglers threw 80 from a boat off the eastern coast of Africa, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The drama unfolded as the migrants were travelling from Djibouti to Yemen, said Mohammed Abdiker, IOM's East & Horn of Africa regional director.

The migrants were hoping to reach the Gulf countries to find work.

"On a daily basis thousands of young Africans, some minors, are trying to reach the Gulf countries via Yemen in search of jobs," said Yvonne Ndege, a regional spokesperson for the IOM.

"Many die in this way, are stranded, or become trapped in Yemen," she continued.

According to Abdiker, this is the third such tragedy in less than six months, with more than 70 migrants killed.