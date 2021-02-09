The Textile and Clothing Association of Portugal estimates that about 10 to 15 thousand workers are involved in the production of textile masks, with exports of these products estimated at around 18.8 million Euros per month.

"Our companies continue to export to other markets, but we have to consider that the French and German markets are very important markets for us and losing them will have an impact." Braz Costa is the General Director at the Textile and Clothing Research Center in Portugal. And he questions the quality of masks made of fabric available, prior to the ban:

"Countries were not strict regarding the quality control of what they imported. This has led to this situation now, to impose the use of FFP2. "

The Textile and Clothing Research Center in Portugal says some models of certified cloth masks have a 90 percent filtration capacity. But that’s not as high as surgical masks, which come at around 95 per cent. And as COVID-19 variants continue to mutate, governments are leaning towards the use of FFP2 masks

