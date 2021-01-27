German start-up company makes 120,000 FFP2 masks a day

From this week, new rules in Germany means that medical masks – such as FFP2 masks or surgical masks – are now required on public transport and in supermarkets.

‘Your Mask’ was founded in April last year and only started production in November. By April they hope to have a 24-hour production running, with the goal of producing 250,000 masks per day.

Mataty Erdinc, is the CEO of ‘Your Mask’:

"It won’t be enough for all of Germany. But we are doing our part. Of course, we want to be able to say that we are producing as much as possible to make sure as many people as possible can get the masks and be protected. We are doing our bit against the coronavirus." .

He goes on, "I always say, everything is possible. You just have to want it. But I just knew that the demand would be there. And now we are happy that we have gotten to this point."

