The car park of Hyde Leisure Centre in northwest England's Greater Manchester is being used as a drive thru Covid vaccination centre.
Patients are vaccinated in their cars and up to 600 people a day can receive the vaccine.
The UK issued stricter restrictions over the holiday season with officials stating that a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus was spreading rapidly in southeast England.
