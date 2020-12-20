BREAKING NEWS
Patient in car receiving vaccine

The car park of Hyde Leisure Centre in northwest England's Greater Manchester is being used as a drive thru Covid vaccination centre.

Patients are vaccinated in their cars and up to 600 people a day can receive the vaccine.

The UK issued stricter restrictions over the holiday season with officials stating that a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus was spreading rapidly in southeast England.

