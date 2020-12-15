Windsurfer Antoine Albeau holds 25 world championship titles and has set the world speed record three times over, but he wants to go faster.
The Frenchman is developing a board prototype along with entrepreneur Marc Amerigo. Known as the Project Zephir, it's now in the testing phase, which has Albeau battling 70 km/h winds in a wind tunnel in order to assess the board's performance.
"This board does not exist yet. It's a three-year project. It will be something hybrid. My job is to get the fastest speeds under sail," said Amerigo.
Amerigo was the brains behind the world speed record in mountain biking on snow held by Eric Barone - nicknamed "the Red Baron" - which stands at 227.720 km/h.
Amerigo and Albeau only met six months ago. But since then the project has got carried away and in the IAT hangars, a multitude of measurements are being taken, with simulators, sensors and 3D scans.
"We're really going to analyse the air flows that Antoine (Albeau) will generate with his sail, really understand what's happening aerodynamically between Antoine and his sail, to try to optimise it," added Amerigo.
After the wind tunnel tests, the first half of 2021 will be devoted to "the design and production of the first prototypes of the sails and wingsuits of the future for Antoine and the improvement of current records in windsurfing and windfoil," he said.
More No Comment
Yemen's disabled basketball players overcoming adversity on court
Diving Santa Claus brings festive spirit to Rio de Janiero aquarium
Australia's Gold Coast beaches swamped by foam caused by rough seas
Spectators brave heavy rain to see solar eclipse in Chile
Pristina's festive lights get the cold shoulder amid COVID curfew
Russia successfully test-launches Angara-5 space rocket
Wuhan river swimmers happy to be back after virus lockdown
Police shoot gunman outside New York City cathedral
Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts and puts on a spectacular show
Thousands protest in Warsaw against abortion reform and PiS government
Santas gather in Pristina to raise money for those hit by pandemic
Dakar Fashion Week 2020 dazzles in baobab forest amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccine set to be distributed throughout the US
Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific
More than 100 arrested at tense security law protest in Paris
Maryland volunteers distribute food as pandemic creates rising hunger
French artist lives in glass cube to highlight lack of 'human contact'
Vatican City presents Nativity Scene, lights up Christmas tree
Slipping, sliding and skating: Ice covers the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Virus-hit Cyprus shuts hospitality and restaurants for holiday season