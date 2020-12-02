NATO Foreign Ministers look to broaden scope for next decade

NATO foreign ministers are meeting for the second day of a virtual summit to discuss how the alliance should adapt for the decade ahead.

Top of the agenda is a road map for the next ten years. It includes plans to broaden the scope of the alliance to help deal with issues including climate change and future pandemics. The ministers will also discuss Russia's military build-up, the rise of China and the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Euronews, German Marshall Fund Vice President Ian Lesser, said NATO's original mission hasn't changed.

"That's about countering Russia's very significant force posture and that's very meaningful for the alliance - that hasn't gone away. But of course, the world has a lot of other challenges at the moment and many of them are very political. I think that goes to the heart of what the Secretary-General and others are trying to push for, which is to get NATO to address some of these bigger picture global issues, whether it's about China, or climate change or technology. And, of course, behind all of this, there's a little bit of anticipation about what a new Biden Administration will mean for NATO."

