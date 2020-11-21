Hundreds of Danish farmers and mink breeders demonstrated with tractors against a government decision to cull their minks to halt the spread of a coronavirus variant.
More than 500 tractors, many decked out with the Danish flag, drove past the government's offices and parliament in Copenhagen to the port. Another 400 staged a similar protest in the country's second city, Aarhus.
Prime Minister Frederiksen's government has acknowledged that its decision to cull more than 15 million minks had no legal basis for those not contaminated by the Covid-19 variant, infuriating breeders.
Denmark, a country of around 5.8 million people, has been the world's leading exporter of mink fur for several decades.
"It is not fair what has happened to the breeders," said Daniel, 19, a mink farm worker.
"The entire sector will now have to shut down," he added.
Despite her apology, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has insisted the cull remains "non-negotiable".
Her government is now preparing legislation to make it possible -- by banning mink farming until January 1, 2022.
More No Comment
Saudi Arabia's King Salman launches G20 summit in Riyadh
Venezuelans flock to malls for early Black Friday deals amid pandemic
Protests in Brazil after black man beaten by supermarket security
Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas
Hondurans return to their homes ravaged by severe flooding
Ice storms in Russia's far east prompts state of emergency
Madrid market's makeover after street festival moves due to COVID-19
London black cabs lie in 'taxi graveyard' amid COVID-19 lockdown
Plane with first doses of CoronaVac vaccine lands in Brazil
Paris restaurateur serves up Beaujolais Nouveau to forget COVID crisis
Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance
Three killed in Uganda amid protests over arrest of Bobi Wine
Pro-abortion protest as Argentina mulls legalising terminations
Shop windows all dressed up for Christmas with no-one to impress
Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions
China has the world's tallest outdoor lift
Hurricane Iota cuts comms of island as president arrives with aid
Greenland's largest glaciers melting faster than predictions
Small protest in Tokyo amid hope delayed Olympics will go ahead
Children protest against closure of their school due to COVID-19