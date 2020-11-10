An all-female group is making music with kitchen utensils to help empower women in the Republic of Congo.
Les Mamans du Congo use giant pestles and mortars to accompany the sound of the drums, stamping feet and lyrics.
Drums, pots, pans and giant pestle and mortars — these along with stamping feet and clapping hands — make up the orchestra for Les Mamans du Congo, an all-female quintet from Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo.
The group was formed by singer, Gladys Samba two years ago as a means of empowering and educating women in the local area.
Known as Mom Glad, Samba says the independence of women goes in hand with tradition and that it's essential to put women and men on equal terms.
"The idea of creating Les Mamans du Congo group came to me through everything I do during the day," she said. "In fact, it's everyday life, everything we do in life.
"Because an African mother, especially a Congolese mother, is always forced to work every morning: doing the dishes, washing clothes, washing everything.
"To forget this suffering, we are used to singing, when we work we sing church songs and based on that I had the idea to create a show that will reflect the image of the African woman, the Congolese woman. That's why you see there are the kitchen utensils."
More No Comment
Opera star sings US national anthem from his window to toast Biden win
Artist raises awareness of endangered species with colourful murals
Spanish dance schools protest coronavirus restrictions
French traders hold funeral march to highlight lockdown impact
Artist brings masks & social distancing to traditional nativity scene
Madame Tussauds puts Trump in golfing attire after election loss
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against 'fake pandemic' in Madrid
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California
Biden and Trump supporters rally in Arizona
Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display
Kosovo bar and restaurant owners protest coronavirus restrictions
Empty streets in Athens as coronavirus lockdown begins in Greece
Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta
Bordeaux's national opera turns to recording amid COVID-19 lockdown
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March
London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown
London enjoys last night out before latest lockdown