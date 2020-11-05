European leaders have remained largely silent as the US continue to count its votes. Slovenian Prime MinisterJanez Jansa was the only one to congratulate Donald Trump yesterday in a controversial tweet.

But Josep Borrell the EU's Foreign Affairs chief, was quick to point out that 'We must wait for a result'. Euronews Brussels correspondent Meabh McMahon says it's been 'radio silence' in the EU so far.

