'We must wait for a result' says EU's Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Slovenian PM Janez Jansa. Bled, August 2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Slovenian PM Janez Jansa. Bled, August 2020   -   Copyright  Euronews
European leaders have remained largely silent as the US continue to count its votes. Slovenian Prime MinisterJanez Jansa was the only one to congratulate Donald Trump yesterday in a controversial tweet.

But Josep Borrell the EU's Foreign Affairs chief, was quick to point out that 'We must wait for a result'. Euronews Brussels correspondent Meabh McMahon says it's been 'radio silence' in the EU so far.

