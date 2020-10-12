A gunman has injured a police officer outside the Croatian government headquarters in Zagreb before killing himself, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene after shooting a 31-year-old officer in St. Mark’s Square, which hosts the Croatian parliament building and other important state institutions, they said.

The alleged perpetrator, a 22-year-old Croatian citizen, later committed suicide in the nearby Jabukovac area.

Authorities said the suspect was not previously known to them and no motive for the shooting has been confirmed.

The injured police officer underwent surgery and his condition was described as "stable".

The shooting happened around 8.00 CEST in the Croatian capital and is being treated by police as an "attempted aggravated murder", according to a statement.

The shooting occurred at around 8.00 CEST. Authorities closed off access to roads surrounding the Croatian parliament building. AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said an investigation is underway to determine whether the shooting was a one-off.

“We do not know enough at the moment” to discern this, Plenkovic told reporters.

Police have sealed off the area around the square and all planned activities by the government or other state institutions in the area have been cancelled.

The County State's Attorney is leading an investigation into the incident, alongside investigators from Zagreb police and an expert from the Ivan Vučetić Centre for Forensic Investigation, Research and Expertise.