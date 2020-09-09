The man who murdered Swedish journalist Kim Wall has admitted his guilt for the first time in new documentary clips.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of Kim Wall in his homemade submarine.

The 30-year-old award-winning reporter had boarded the Nautilus vessel with Madsen on the evening of 10 August 2017.

She had wanted to interview the self-taught engineer for an article she was writing.

Wall's partner reporting her missing. Her body was later found dismembered at sea.

In April 2018, Madsen was convicted of her premeditated murder and sexual assault.

In documentary clips broadcast on Wednesday, Madsen answered "yes" over the phone, when questioned by a journalist if he had killed the young woman.

The series, entitled "Secret recordings with Peter Madsen" is based on more than 20 hours of phone conversations recorded between a journalist and Madsen without his knowledge.

He subsequently gave his authorisation for their use in the documentary.

"There is only one culprit and it's me," said Madsen, "Apart from August 10, 2017, I have never done anything to anyone."

At his trial, he had admitted to cutting up Kim Wall's lifeless body and throwing her into the Baltic Sea, but maintained that her death was accidental.

An autopsy report presented during the trial concluded that Wall probably died from suffocation or having her throat slit, but the decomposed state of her body meant examiners could not determine the exact cause of death.

The new documentary recordings do not shed any light on the exact circumstances of Kim Wall's murder.

Only the first episode of "Secret recordings with Peter Madsen" has been broadcast so far.