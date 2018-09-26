A Danish inventor has lost his appeal to overturn a life sentence after he was found guilty of murdering a Swedish journalist.
Kim Wall murder: Danish court upholds Peter Madsen life sentence
The court ruled that Peter Madsen would have to serve the life term, which typically amounts to around 15 years in Denmark.
Madsen was convicted for the premeditated murder and sexual assault of reporter Kim Wall. The 30-year-old had arranged to interview him onboard his home-made submarine in August 2017. The sub set off from Copenhagen but sank. Madsen was rescued but there was no sign of Kim.
Her headless torso was found on a beach nearby. Traces of her blood were discovered on Madsen as well as scratches on his arms.
Police think the sinking of the submarine was a deliberate act by Madsen.
At his original trial, he claimed Kim's death was an accident but he admitted chopping up her body and throwing it overboard.
Madsen was appealing the life sentence, not the guilty verdict.