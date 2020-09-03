Euronews Georgia, the new media aimed at a Georgian-speaking audience, started broadcasting in Georgian on Monday 31 August, at 7 p.m. Tbilisi time.

Last May, the Euronews-branded affiliate announced a soft launch and has since been airing Euronews' English language edition. The news channel, based in Tbilisi, will offer viewers morning, afternoon and evening news shows 24 hours a day in the Georgian language. A social media newsroom, #TheCube is fully integrated into all of the anchored shows. As can be seen in other editions of Euronews, #TheCube specialises in fact-checking and debunking the biggest stories in real-time.

Euronews Georgia will provide local, regional and international news to its audiences.

Silknet, Georgia's leading telecommunications company, and the new team at Euronews Georgia have worked together to set up an impartial and independent news channel, aligned with Euronews' standards and values.

To that end, under the supervision of its CEO, Jano Zhvania, Euronews Georgia has recruited a highly qualified team of over 80 professionals.

Similar to the original Euronews, Euronews Georgia's mission is to empower people to form their own opinions, providing audiences with a diversity of viewpoints through journalism that is unapologetically impartial. Euronews Georgia is « All Views ».

Euronews Georgia has stayed on target despite very challenging conditions with the global COVID-19 pandemic, when travel for foreign experts and transportation of equipment became extremely challenging. Against the odds, all stages were successfully managed and the channel soft-launched in May, as planned, and this week has been fully rolled-out as a Georgian-speaking channel.:

"I am delighted to see Euronews Georgia start broadcasting in Georgian. I am immensely proud of the way Euronews and the teams at Silknet and Euronews Georgia have worked together to roll out a 24/7 channel in just one year," said Euronews CEO Michael Peters.

Chairman of Silknet's supervisory board Chairman, George Ramishvili, congratulated the team at Euronews Georgia, wishing them every success.

"I think it is very important, that during this challenging time, when the whole world is facing the pandemic, we managed to keep our promise and ensured the launch of Euronews Georgia on time," he added.

Euronews Georgia benefits from the brand-awareness and reputation of Euronews, associating their new media with a household name in independent journalism. Through this partnership, Euronews will share its content with Euronews Georgia to feature alongside the Georgian media's original local and regional content. Euronews Georgia will in particular use Euronews' European editorial content. In return, Euronews will benefit from content produced by the local branded affiliate, in a region of particular news interest.

"We have put together a team of experienced professionals, who share the same values as Euronews Georgia - independence, impartiality and diversity of views," said Euronews Georgia CEO, Jano Zhvania," adding that this launch is "an important milestone" for the nation.

In a strategic move to become the world's first "glocal media", Euronews has in the past 18 months signed three branded affiliate agreements to launch Euronews Albania, Euronews Serbia and now Euronews Georgia. Euronews Albania started broadcasting in November 2019.