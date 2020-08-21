PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

Germany's five-time champions Bayern Munich will face France's Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Sunday night.

The German football club is looking to clinch their sixth crown, while Paris' hometown team is just glad to make their first final.

Euronews heads to France and Germany to see how each country is preparing for the Champions League final. We asked out correspondents Guillaume Desjardins and Jona Kallgren to explain why their team is worth supporting.

Desjardins thinks Paris has a shot at the title but Kallgren is having none of it.

Watch this hilarious exchange in the player above.