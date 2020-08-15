BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives at the team's hotel after being defeated during the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich scored eight times against Barcelona as the German side inflicted a record defeat on the Catalans.

The astonishing 8-2 win saw Barcelona, five times Champions League winner, knocked out in the quarterfinals.

On a humiliating night in Portugal for Barcelona, Bayern became the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match, while Barca conceded eight in a match for the first time since 1946.

When Barcelona players arrived at their hotel in Lisbon, fans were seen booing them, some of them chanting "shame".

More No Comment