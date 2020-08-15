Bayern Munich scored eight times against Barcelona as the German side inflicted a record defeat on the Catalans.
The astonishing 8-2 win saw Barcelona, five times Champions League winner, knocked out in the quarterfinals.
On a humiliating night in Portugal for Barcelona, Bayern became the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match, while Barca conceded eight in a match for the first time since 1946.
When Barcelona players arrived at their hotel in Lisbon, fans were seen booing them, some of them chanting "shame".
More No Comment
People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in Belarus unrest
Watch: Greece's Tinos pilgrimage overshadowed by virus
In an English town, the world's oldest miniature village is back open
Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike
Watch: South Korea transforms closed mountain highway into luge track
Belarusian women call for an end to police violence
Watch: Hundreds of dolphins 'stampede' off coast of California
Beirut blast survivor speaks of moment his life changed forever
Brussels makes face masks mandatory to stop virus spread
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon released on bail
Anger and sadness as Beirut marks one week since deadly explosion
Dozens of people arrested in Minsk on third night of protests
New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets amid new COVID-19 cases
Violent protests continue after disputed Belarus election
Scuba volunteers dive for trash in Stockholm’s waters
Residents of Greek island face storm and flooding aftermath
Indonesia's Sinabung volcano sends ash spewing into the sky
Police, protesters clash after Belarus presidential vote
Seven dead after storm causes flooding on Greek island
Chinese 'robotaxis' take riders for a spin