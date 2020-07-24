Spanish prosecutors are calling for long prison sentences for those allegedly involved in the 2017 terror attack in Barcelona and Cambrils.

The heaviest sentence of 41 years is being requested for Mohamed Houli Chemlal, according to a document obtained by AFP on Thursday.

He is accused of membership of a terrorist organisation and possession of explosives, among other charges.

A prison sentence of 36 years is also being sought against Driss Oukabir, who had rented in his name the van used for the attack.

Meanwhile, a sentence of 8 years for collaboration with a terrorist organisation was requested against Said Ben Iazza, who had lent a van to the cell.

None of the three individuals facing trial participated directly in the attacks, and prosecutors have not charged them with murder.

Sixteen people were killed and more than 140 injured during the double attack on 17 and 18 August 2017.

A rental van rammed into dozens of pedestrians in Barcelona's popular Rambla street, while five other members of the cell targeted more people later that night in the seaside town of Cambrils.

These six terrorists were killed by Catalan police officers.

The attacks came after an explosion at a house in Ripoll, reportedly used by the terrorist cell to manufacture explosives.

The Sagrada Familia basilica and the Eiffel Tower in Paris had also been cited as other possible targets for the attacks.

The trial of the three defendants is due to start later this year.

Earlier this month Catalan police arrested also two Algerian nationals on suspicion of planning an explosives attack in Barcelona.

The two individuals are suspected of belonging to a disbanded cell that has been under investigation since 2017.