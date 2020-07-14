Watch live: France honours COVID-19 frontline heroes on Bastille Day

France today celebrates its Bastille Day national holiday, but this year the usual grandiose military parade in Paris has been redesigned to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers, postal workers and medics are all being honoured at the scaled-back event.

This years' commemoration will also pay tribute to former President Charles de Gaulle, eight decades after the historic appeal he made to opponents of France’s Nazi occupiers that gave birth to the French Resistance.

Members of the military who took part in the parade and President Emmanuel Macron, along with his entourage, all kept one metre apart — the recommended social distance in France.

There was no handshaking between those involved in the ceremony, with the president giving a firm nod of the head as he walked in front of the servicemen and servicewomen.

The virus has claimed the lives of over 30,000 in France, but Macron is expected to seek to highlight France’s successes in facing the crisis.

“This ceremony will be the symbol of the commitment of an entire nation,” he said in a speech to military officials on Monday. “It will also be the symbol of our resilience.”

