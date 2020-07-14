Bastille Day in pictures: 100 years of France's national celebration

Bastille Day or Fête Nationale is celebrated across France on 14 July. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 by a mob of Parisians during the opening stages of the French Revolution.
On this day, the French capital, Paris, holds its famous 14 July military parade, called 'Défilé militaire', and traditional firework displays across the country are very popular.
The collection of photographs from as early as 1919 to the present day witness the transformation of France as well as the world. Post-war rebuilding and changes in power as well as fashion.
Browse through the photo selection to see how France and its national day of celebration has evolved through history.