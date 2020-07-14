Bastille Day in pictures: 100 years of France's national celebration

Bastille Day or Fête Nationale is celebrated across France on 14 July. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 by a mob of Parisians during the opening stages of the French Revolution.

On this day, the French capital, Paris, holds its famous 14 July military parade, called 'Défilé militaire', and traditional firework displays across the country are very popular.

The collection of photographs from as early as 1919 to the present day witness the transformation of France as well as the world. Post-war rebuilding and changes in power as well as fashion.

Browse through the photo selection to see how France and its national day of celebration has evolved through history.

1920s

The US Army parades in Paris on Bastille Day, July 14, 1919 AP

Thousands of people march at Place de la Nation to celebrate Bastille Day, the victory of the Popular Front at the elections and the achievement of the May-June strikes. 1936 AFP

A massive demonstration in Paris celebrating the spring strikes that have come to the labour satisfaction, including paid holidays and a 40 hours week. 14 July 1936 AFP

King Carol of Romania and the Sultan of Morocco watching the military review in Paris. July 14, 1937 AP

A big military parade is held in Paris on July 14, 1939, the 150th anniversary of the fall of the Bastille during the French Revolution AP

1940s

Children join the march past ruined homes in Isigny, France, to participate in ceremonies marking Bastille Day at the village war memorial. July 14, 1944 AP

French people in the liberated towns and villages of Normandy are able to openly celebrate July 14th, without fear of German reprisals. In the town of Coursoulles, British troops played a football match against the local French team. July 14, 1944 - AP

Winston Churchill greets the inhabitants of Metz, as he rides through the streets, en route to a civic banquet held in his honour during July 14 celebrations in 1944 B.I. Sanders/AP

1950s

The flag-decorated top of the Eiffel Tower is illuminated by searchlights during Paris’ Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, 1951 AP

French General Charles de Gaulle and French President Rene Coty wave to the crowd during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris. July 14, 1958 AFP

1960s

Fireworks light up the skies above the Sacre Coeur in the French capital Paris as part of France's annual Bastille Day celebrations. July 14, 1967 AFP

The annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris. July 14, 1968 AFP

1970s

First lady Anne-Aymone Giscard d'Estaing (R) and Emperess Farah Diba of Iran (L) attend the military parade, as part of France's annual July 14 celebrations in Paris. 1977 AFP

1980s

Frenchman Bernard Hinault is encouraged by the public, on July 14, 1981, during the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling between Morzine and Alpe d'Huez AFP

President Francois Mitterrand and Prime Minister Jacques Chirac reviewing the troops on the Champs-Elysées. July 14, 1987 AFP

1990s

Fireworks behind the Eiffel Tower on the eve of the Bastille Day in Paris. More than 100,000 people attended the traditional fireworks from the Champ de Mars garden in 1994 Jacques Brinon/AP

Guests at the traditional Bastille Day garden party rush to welcome Nelson Mandela and Jacques Chirac in the gardens of the Élysée Palace following the military parade. 1996 GERARD FOUET/POOL/AFP

1996 French Alpha Jets sweep over the Arc de Triomphe during the July 14 military parade. For the first time, planes from the British Royal Air Force join the display of 156 aircraft as a tribute to Franco-British military cooperation. 1996 THOMAS COEX/AFP

French President Jacques Chirac responds to the questions of journalists during a television interview in the gardens of the Elysee Palace during a traditional party. 1998 JEAN-CHRISTOPHE KAHN/AFP

2000s

A child is photographed on an armoured vehicle parked next to the Champs Elysees in Paris before the Bastille Day parade. July 14, 2007 THIBAULT CAMUS/AP

Spectators use periscopes to view the parade on the Champs Elysees during Bastille day ceremonies in Paris. July 14, 2008 Jacques Brinon/AP

2010s

Watched by Cameroon's first lady, Chantal Biya, French President Nicolas Sarkozy kisses the hand of his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, during the annual July 14 military parade July 14, 2010 - Eric Feferberg/AP

A French Special Forces paratrooper lands in the Place de la Concorde during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris. July 14, 2010 FRANCOIS MORI/AP

France's President Francois Hollande shakes hands with the crowd on the Place de la Concorde after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. July 14, 2012 BENOIT TESSIER/AFP

People gather around a makeshift memorial to pay tribute to the victims of an attack in the French Riviera city of Nice, on July 15, 2016, a day after a man rammed a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 84 people. VALERY HACHE/AFP

Army officers gather before the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2017 ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP

Firefighters lift a barricade as protestors linked to the Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes) movement take part in a demonstration on the Champs Elysees in Paris during France’s national day celebrations. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

2020s