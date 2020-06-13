Angry shouts rose from the peaceful, largely black crowd as a small group of white extreme-right activists climbed a building overlooking the protest and unfurled a huge banner denouncing "anti-white racism."
Police did not arrest them, and prevented angry protesters from approaching the far-right group.
Residents in the building tore part of the banner down, one of them raising his fist in victory.
Police surrounded the intended march route, bracing for potential violence after scattered clashes at some demonstrations around France recently, also inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd's death in the US.
The Paris protest was among several in France and other countries this weekend for the same cause.
Saturday's march was led by supporters of Adama Traoré, a French black man who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear despite four years of back-and-forth autopsies. No one has been charged in the case.
Protests were also being held in Marseille, Lyon and other French cities.
The French government is under growing pressure to address long-running accusations of excessive violence by police, particularly against minorities.
More No Comment
Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city black" against racism
Hong Kongers sing protest anthem one year after major clashes
A statue of former Belgian King Baudouin defaced with red paint
French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism
Rabat tramways don face masks to encourage Moroccans to wear them
Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral
Restaurant in the Netherlands to use robots to help out waiters
Italian tour guides protest lack of economic support
Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since millions marched
Thousands of mourners pay respects to George Floyd in Houston
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels
US Embassy in London surrounded by anti-racism protests
Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast
Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd
Ceremony honouring the fallen on D-Day in Normandy
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free
Thousands march in London to protest George Floyd death
Restaurant puts small greenhouses around tables to prevent COVID-19