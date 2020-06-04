France: What happened to Adama Traoré?

Over 20,000 people gathered in Paris on 2 June to march against racism. They demanded justice for George Floyd, an American black man who died after being forcefully immobilised by police officers in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020, and Adama Traoré, a French black man who died in custody in Persan, France, on 19 July 2016.

Traoré's family have been organising and demanding justice ever since the 24-year-old's death.

Adama Traoré's death

When Adama Traoré and his brother Bagui were stopped by the police in Beaumont-sur-Oise on that summer day in 2016 for what they were told was an ID check, Bagui, who the police were looking for, didn't move. Adama ran away. He did not have his ID on him and therefore risked an arrest, his family later explained.

Police caught up and arrested him. Adama Traoré died two hours later, in custody at the Persan police station.

No footage of his arrest exists and there were no witnesses; the only available information on Adama's death comes from the testimonies of the three officers who stopped him and several medical autopsies.

In the four years since his death, Traoré's family members have repeatedly claimed that police officers had tackled him to the ground. The officers deny using a tackling technique. At the time of the events, however, one of them declared to investigators: "We used necessary force to control him, but he took the weight of all our bodies."

Traoré's death, like that of teenagers Zyed and Bouna in 2005, sparked days of unrest in the Paris suburbs, with residents demanding explanations for his death and protesting against brutal police tactics.

It has since become a symbol of police violence in France and has been at the heart of a judicial battle in which several autopsies and counter-autopsies have contradicted each other.

His brother Bagui was imprisoned in 2018 after being charged for "attempted murder of a police officer", for alleged violence during the uprising in the days that followed Adama's death.

The Traoré family, in particular Adama's sister Assa Traoré, has formed a committee called "Truth for Adama" and has been denouncing police violence since 2016.

Autopsy, counter-autopsy

A medical examiner who did the autopsy in 2016 could not identify the "immediate cause" of death; instead noting a "suffocation syndrome" and "infectious-looking wounds" in the lungs and liver.

At the time, as several days of unrest ensued, the Pontoise prosecutor mentioned a "very serious infection" in "several organs" as a reason for his death, without speaking of asphyxia.

But a week later, a counter-autopsy dismissed the infection reason and confirmed that of the "suffocation syndrome". As the prosecutor was criticised and accused of lying, the Traoré family started to launch their own movement.

In the four years that have passed since, six autopsies and counter-autopsies have been commissioned by both sides. The cause of Adama Traoré's death has never been definitely determined: the autopsies commissioned by the prosecutor's office have concluded there were pre-existing symptoms, while those requested by the family have concluded there was "asphyxia due to the position" (here, a police tackle).

Most recently, two contradictory expert assessments have been published in the past few weeks.

On 29 May 2020, a legal assessment conducted by three doctors concluded that Traoré died of a "cardiogenic oedema" and not of asphyxia: stress, physical effort and a "high concentration" of cannabis caused the death, they said.

Four days later, the Traoré family published the results of a new, private expert assessment conducted by a cardiologist who concluded that the oedema was due to "asphyxia caused by the position by a ventral tackle". (The police still deny using this tactic on Adama Traoré.)

In a statement, the "Truth for Adama" committee said that they did not understand why the legal assessment had been conducted by doctors who were not experts in cardiology and declared they would seize France's Order of Medicine Council to contest "these experts who violated elementary rules of medical deontology".

Assa Traoré's fight

Assa Traoré, Adama's sister who has become the movement's leader and spokesperson, said in a video alongside the statement that she condemned the "racist" legal assessment, which, she said, "dares describing my brother on paper as a 'individual of black race'". (In French, the word "race" has colonial undertones.)

In the same post, she called for the march in Paris on 2 June, in which 20,000 gathered in support for the Traoré family and to protest against racism.

La nouvelle expertise médicale d’Adama TRAORE a été communiquée aux juges d’instruction. Ce rapport raciste où les médecins utilisent les termes « sujets de race noire » a été bâclée par des médecins incompétents dans les pathologies en cause. Cette expertise est contraire à tous les principes de la médecine et nous allons saisir le conseil de l’Ordre pour dénoncer les manquements déontologiques commis. Les juges d’instruction ont annoncé la réalisation d’une nouvelle expertise en mars 2019 et n’ont désigné des experts qu’en novembre 2019, les magistrats indiquaient avoir des difficultés à trouver des experts acceptant cette mission. Désormais, on peut penser que ce temps leur a surtout permis de chercher des experts charlatans prêts à rendre un rapport inexploitable et dans lequel les circonstances de l’interpellation ainsi que les gestes effectués par les gendarmes ne sont même pas évoqués. 1°) Cette expertise a été bâclée en quelques semaines. Selon le rapport, l’examen du dossier d’Adama Traore a été réalisé le 11 février 2020 et le rapport a été signé le 24 mars 2020. Les opérations d’expertise ont donc duré seulement un mois et demi. Les autres médecins s’étant prononcés dans ce dossier avaient pris le temps de travailler durant plusieurs mois sur le dossier d’Adama Traore. 2°) Les experts n’avaient pas les compétences médicales nécessaires car ils ne sont pas spécialistes des pathologies en cause dans le dossier : la sarcoïdose et la drépanocytose. Benoît de WAZIERES est professeur de médecine interne en gériatrie au CHU de Nîmes et n’a publié aucun article sur la drépanocytose et la sarcoïdose. Il préfère faire des recherches et des publications sur le traitement médical des personnes âgées, ce qui correspond à sa spécialité en gériatrie. Adama TRAORE avait 24 ans donc la désignation d’un spécialiste des maladies des personnes âgées n’avait aucun sens. Alain PROUST, pneumologue au CHU de Nîmes, et Robert NAVARRO, hématologue au CHU de Montpellier, n’ont publié aucun article sur les maladies en cause dans le dossier et n’avaient donc aucune compétence particulière pour étudier le dossier d’Adama TRAORE. 3°) Les experts affirment qu’Adama TRAORE présentait une pathologie cardiaque alors qu’ils n’ont aucune compétence en cardiologie. Cette pathologie avait pourtant déjà été écartée par un expert cardiologue. Les experts affirment qu’Adama TRAORE présentait une cardiomyopathie hypertrophique car un des ventricules de son cœur était plus épais que la moyenne. L’hypothèse d’une pathologie cardiaque d’Adama TRAORE, qui avait initialement été soulevée par des experts anatomopathologistes, avait été clairement écartée par l’expert cardiologue désigné par les juges d’instruction pour réaliser l’expertise médico-légale de synthèse. L’expert cardiologue avait affirmé qu’Adama TRAORE ne souffrait ni d’une cardiomyopathie, ni d’une cardiomégalie. Selon lui, Adama TRAORE présentait « une hypertrophie modérée des parois du ventricule gauche sans caractère pathologique et vraisemblablement liée au niveau d’entraînement physique de Monsieur TRAORE ». Selon ce cardiologue, les caractéristiques du cœur d’Adama TRAORE correspondaient à celles d’un « cœur d’athlète ». Un pneumologue, un hématologue et un gériatre, soit des médecins profanes dans le domaine de la cardiologie, se permettent donc de remettre en cause les conclusions d’un de leurs collègues spécialiste de cette matière. La déontologie médicale leur imposait pourtant au contraire de se référer à l’avis du spécialiste de la cardiologie ou à défaut de faire appel à un autre cardiologue qui leur aurait apporter son concours. L’article 33 du code de déontologie médicale prévoit en effet que : « Le médecin doit toujours élaborer son diagnostic avec le plus grand soin, en y consacrant le temps nécessaire, en s’aidant dans toute la mesure du possible des méthodes scientifiques les mieux adaptées et, s’il y a lieu, de concours appropriés ». Les experts qui n’ont jamais eu aucune compétence en cardiologie ont violé ce principe déontologique en se prononçant sur l’existence d’une cardiomyopathie hypertrophique d’Adama TRAORE alors qu’un expert cardiologue avait déjà exclu cette pathologie. Une plainte déontologique va être déposée à l’encontre des trois experts. 4°) Les experts affirment que le prétendu état d’essoufflement important d’Adama TRAORE avant son interpellation n’est pas concordant avec le fait qu’il n’avait couru que 500 mètres et qu’il était un jeune homme athlétique de moins de 25 ans. Les experts rappellent le témoignage d’un gendarme et de Chedil MZOUGHI qui indiquaient qu’avant son interpellation Adama TRAORE était très essoufflé. Cet essoufflement avait été attribué à la course effectuée par Adama TRAORE avant son arrivée au domicile de Chedil MZOUGHI. Dans ce rapport, les experts affirment que l’intensité de l’essoufflement décrit par le gendarme et Chedil MZOUGHI « semble disproportionnée étant donné que Monsieur TRAORE aurait couru moins de 500 mètres en plusieurs minutes ». Les experts affirment donc eux-mêmes que le témoignage de Chedil MZOUGHI, au domicile duquel Adama TRAORE a été interpellé, n’est pas plausible. Pourtant, ils utilisent ce témoignage mensonger pour exclure l’asphyxie positionnelle comme cause du décès. Les experts n’ont même pas pris la peine de reprendre les déclarations des gendarmes interpellateurs, qui ont eux-mêmes contredit Chedil MZOUGHI, en indiquant qu’Adama TRAORE s’était vivement débattu pendant son interpellation et qu’il ne présentait pas de trouble physique apparent. La position de ces experts est incompréhensible. 5°) Les experts relèvent la présence de THC (cannabis) dans le sang d’Adama TRAORE en rappelant, comme l’avait dit l’expert toxicologique, que cela ne permet pas d’expliquer le décès d’Adama TRAORE. 6°) Les experts excluent sans aucune justification l’asphyxie positionnelle subie par Adama TRAORE pendant l’interpellation comme cause du décès. Les experts affirment qu’Adama TRAORE est décédé d’un œdème cardiogénique tout en disant « nous ne retrouvons pas de pathologie évidente expliquant cet œdème ». Ils précisent que les autres pathologies qu’ils relèvent (sarcoïdose, trait drépanocytaire et prétendue cardiopathie) ont « probablement pu y contribuer ». Il n’y a aucune certitude dans cette conclusion. Les experts n’expliquent pas non plus pour quelle raison ils excluent une asphyxie positionnelle résultant de l’interpellation en affirmant : « nous avons déjà une autre cause de décès, soit l’œdème cardiogénique, ce qui élimine donc le diagnostic d’asphyxie positionnelle ». Ils ajoutent ensuite que le fait qu’Adama TRAORE ait présenté des signes de sarcoïdose, un trait drépanocytaire et une prétendue pathologie cardiaque « va probablement à l’encontre du diagnostic d’asphyxie positionnelle ». Cette déduction est insensée. La constatation d’autres pathologies n’exclut en aucun cas qu’Adama TRAORE ait été victime d’une compression thoracique pendant son interpellation et que celle-ci ait causé une asphyxie positionnelle. Les précédentes expertises réalisées relevaient d’ailleurs toutes un syndrome asphyxique à l’origine du décès d’Adama TRAORE. Les médecins ayant réalisé l’expertise médico-légale de synthèse du 14 septembre 2018 avaient relevé qu’Adama TRAORE avait subi une asphyxie mécanique liée à une compression thoracique pendant l’interpellation et que celle-ci avait joué un rôle dans le décès, qualifiant celui-ci de « contingent ». Les médecins intervenus à la demande des parties civiles avaient pour leur part affirmé que l’asphyxie d’Adama TRAORE n’était pas liée à la sarcoïdose et la drépanocytose et privilégiaient dès lors une asphyxie mécanique ou positionnelle liée aux circonstances de l’interpellation. Il est inadmissible que les médecins ayant rendu ce dernier rapport d’expertise soient incapables d’expliquer : - pourquoi ils excluent que la cause du décès d’Adama TRAORE soit l’asphyxie positionnelle subie pendant l’interpellation ; - pourquoi ils privilégient une autre cause du décès qu’ils n’expliquent pas eux-mêmes puisqu’ils n’ont aucune compétence en cardiologie. Cette expertise a été réalisée par des médecins incompétents dans les domaines de la médecine en cause et ainsi il leur est impossible de se prononcer clairement sur les causes du décès d’Adama TRAORE. Nous allons contester cette expertise incompréhensible et saisir le conseil de l’Ordre des médecins à l’encontre de ces experts qui ont violé les règles élémentaires de déontologie médicale : - en se prononçant sur le domaine scientifique de la cardiologie où ils n’ont aucune compétence ; - en violant les principes de moralité et de respect de la dignité en utilisant les termes de « race noire ». 🚨Nous appelons en conséquence à un large rassemblement de toutes les forces progressistes mardi 2 juin 19h00 au TGI de Paris, Parvis du Tribunal 75017! Un pays sans justice est un pays qui appelle à la révolte. Venez exprimer avec nous votre colère pour exiger la Justice! Stop à l'indignation sélective, quand des crimes policiers se déroulent en France, il faut aussi prendre ses responsabilités. Publiée par La vérité pour Adama sur Vendredi 29 mai 2020

Assa Traoré addressed the marchers. "Today, this is no longer the Traoré family's fight, this is everyone's fight," she said. "When you fight for George Floyd, you fight for Adama Traoré."

She has called for the police officers who arrested her brother to be charged. "We demand justice," she said, quoting what has become the Truth for Adama committee's motto: "Without justice, you'll never have peace."

After the Paris march, and as she promised to continue the fight and to organise more gatherings, Assa Traoré reflected on the loss of her brother on Instagram.

"The crowd chanted your name, Adama," she wrote.