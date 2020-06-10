Protesters gathered in Amsterdam on Wednesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of people wearing face masks cheered as protesters took the stage in an Amsterdam park and chanted: "Black lives! Black lives! Black lives matter!"

The crowd sang against racism and in support of George Floyd, an unarmed black American who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests have been organised in several EU countries in the last weeks to draw attention to violence against people of colour in the US and Europe.