From the glitz and glamour, pomp and politics to the soaring pop songs and viral duds, the Eurovision song contest brings Europe and the wider world together in its own unique way every year.

But for the first time in more than 60 years, Eurovision's contest, which was supposed to take place in Rotterdam, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It won’t stop Europeans from celebrating: in place of the contest, Eurovision will live stream special programming featuring the 2020 performers.

Eurovision Europe Shine A Light will feature all 41 songs from 2020, with fans around the world still able to vote for their favourite artists. There will also be some live performances.

We will be showing the livestream here at 21:00 CEST.

In the run up to the show, Euronews spoke with a Eurovision stalwart, Johnny Logan, who won the competition twice as a performer and a third time as a songwriter.

He took the prize in 1980 for What’s Another Year, followed by Hold Me Now in 1987.

“It’s wonderful they’ve managed to put something in place of the contest,” he said.

“I’m honoured to have been asked to sing, but disappointed for the artists that won’t get a chance to perform. Eurovision is one of few middle of the road contests that the whole of Europe comes together to watch. It’s about the fun, the parties, the bad songs as well as the good songs. It’s a celebration.”

Johnny Logan will be performing live, with people around the world joining in.