Applause rang out at the emergency field hospital at the IFEMA exhibition centre in Madrid on Monday as medical staff said goodbye to their first coronavirus patient to be given the all-clear.

Scores of health workers cheered and clapped as the young male patient walked out into the bright sunshine.

The field hospital is still being put together and eventually the Madrid ambulance service will be in charge of the triage intake area at the hospital.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Emergency service workers in Spain continued to honour each other on Monday for their work battling the new coronavirus.

In Barcelona, health workers gathered outside the Hospital Clinic to join in a clapping tribute led by police officers and neighbours who cheered and thanked them for their work.

Hospital workers issued a desperate plea to the public not to ignore the government restrictions and to stay at home.

One worker said the Vall d'Hebron Hospital was full and they were lacking equipment and medication.