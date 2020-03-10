BREAKING NEWS
Good Morning Europe

Erdogan demands EU chiefs in Brussels support Turkey 'without delay'

By Joao Vitor Da Silva Marques  & Anelise Borges in Edirne, Turkey
Migrants in the EU-Turkey border   -  
The migrant crisis on Europe's doorstep is no closer to a resolution. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with the EU's top officials to demand more support for his country 'without any further delay'.

Erdogan called on his NATO partners to show solidarity to Turkey. He also said that the 3.6 million Syrian refugees living in his country are not just Turkey’s responsibility but also Europe’s.

The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday’s meeting in Brussels between the two parties had been constructive, adding that the migrants need support, Greece needs support, but also Turkey needs support.

Von der Leyen spoke about past disagreements between the EU and Turkey at a press conference after the meeting which was attended by herself and Charles Michel, her counterpart at the European Council, but with the obvious absence of Erdogan himself.

Thousands of people remain at the border and at least for now unable to go any further.

