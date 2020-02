For the first time, the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus infections outside China surpassed those inside the country.

Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe.

Greece and Brazil confirmed their first coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after the virus spread to Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain.

Masks mix with sanitary masks at the last day of Venice Carnival, after authorities decided to cut it short by two days Luigi Costantini/AP Photo

A woman with a protective face mask walks across the Piazza del Duomo, in front of the Duomo, in central Milan. Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Police officers wearing masks stand in front of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in La Caleta, in the Canary Island of Tenerife. STR/AP Photo

Sumo wrestlers wearing masks arrive at Shin Osaka railway station in Osaka, western Japan. Kyodo News via AP

A medical worker wearing protective gear takes a rest as he waits for ambulances carrying patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus at an entrance of a hospital in Daegu, South Korea. YONHAP / AFP

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at Gwangju District Court in Gwangju, South Korea. Park Chul-hong/Yonhap via AP

Preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the National Assembly in Seoul. South Korea. YONHAP/ AFP

Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Anmar Khalil/AP Photo

A worker disinfects a public bus against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo