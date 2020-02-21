Another big storm in Britain, a tribute to the victims of a racist attack in Germany, an assault on a bus with Chinese evacuees in Ukraine and more ... Here is our selection of the best pictures from this week's news.
Britain battered
A month of rain fell in 48 hours in the UK as storm Dennis battered the country. Some 480 flood warnings and alerts were issued across England on Monday.
Fears of a global coronavirus spread
The viral outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 76,000 of people globally, according to figures released on Friday by the World Health Organization.
More than 2,236 deaths were registered in mainland China, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
Germany in shock after Hanau shootings
Thousands of people across Germany gathered on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the victims of an attack thought to have been motivated by racist beliefs.
Nine people were killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at two hookah lounges in the central city of Hanau.
Vigils were held in the shell-shocked city of Hanau, as well as some 50 cities nationwide including capital Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.
Farmers' protests
Farmers blocked roads with tractors in Spain on Tuesday in the latest series of mass protests over plummeting incomes in the country's agriculture sector.
The protests took place mainly in the Extremadura region near the Portuguese border, but not only.
Trade unions demand political action to guarantee retail prices for fruit and vegetables that farmers can make a living from.
Carnival season
It's carnival time across Europe with brightly coloured spectacular costumes, floats, and music.
Idlib's mass displacements
The Syrian government offensive on Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians -- the biggest single wave in the nine-year war.
The European Union is urging an immediate halt to the regime's push that has displaced nearly 1 million people in recent weeks.
Femicide in Mexico
The killing of 7-year-old Fatima and 25-year-old Ingrid, both found dead in Mexico City, has stoked rising anger over the brutal slayings of women.
In the northern city of Ciudad Juárez, protesters covered their heads and upper bodies with black plastic bags in a reenactment of a murder scene.
In 2019, 3,825 women were killed in Mexico, a 7% increase from the previous year, according to government figures.
Clashes in Ukraine over evacuees from China
Several hundred residents in Ukraine's Poltava region protested to stop officials from quarantining the evacuees in their village because they feared to get infected. Demonstrators put up roadblocks and burned tires.
Ukraine's Security Service said they were investigating fake emails about the spread of the coronavirus in Ukraine, allegedly sent on behalf of the country's Health Ministry.
The disinformation campaign was traced back to foreign servers and may have been one of the reasons for the unrest, officials said.
It ended well
American professional racing driver Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Dogs allowed
And finally, an unexpected believer was photographed at the Vatican this week.