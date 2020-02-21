Another big storm in Britain, a tribute to the victims of a racist attack in Germany, an assault on a bus with Chinese evacuees in Ukraine and more ... Here is our selection of the best pictures from this week's news.

Britain battered

A month of rain fell in 48 hours in the UK as storm Dennis battered the country. Some 480 flood warnings and alerts were issued across England on Monday.

A woman looks out of her window as geese swim past in floodwater after the River Severn bursts its banks in Bewdley, west of Birmingham. Oli Scarff/AFP

Fears of a global coronavirus spread

The viral outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 76,000 of people globally, according to figures released on Friday by the World Health Organization.

More than 2,236 deaths were registered in mainland China, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Patients with mild coronavirus symptoms rest at night in the temporary Fangcai Hospital set up in a sports stadium in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. STR/AFP

Germany in shock after Hanau shootings

Thousands of people across Germany gathered on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the victims of an attack thought to have been motivated by racist beliefs.

Nine people were killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at two hookah lounges in the central city of Hanau.

Vigils were held in the shell-shocked city of Hanau, as well as some 50 cities nationwide including capital Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.

People hold hands as they form a human chain during a vigil for victims of the Hanau attacks at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany Markus Schreiber/ ΑΡ Photo

German police officers guard the entrance of a bar where several people were killed late Wednesday in Hanau, Germany. Michael Probst/AP Photo

Farmers' protests

Farmers blocked roads with tractors in Spain on Tuesday in the latest series of mass protests over plummeting incomes in the country's agriculture sector.

The protests took place mainly in the Extremadura region near the Portuguese border, but not only.

Trade unions demand political action to guarantee retail prices for fruit and vegetables that farmers can make a living from.

Farmers block the centre of the city with their tractors during a protest in Pamplona, northern Spain. Farmers across Spain are taking part in mass protests over what they say are plummeting incomes for agricultural workers. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo

Carnival season

It's carnival time across Europe with brightly coloured spectacular costumes, floats, and music.

A man takes a picture of a satiric carnival float during a preview in a hall in Cologne, Germany. The traditional carnival parades on Rosemonday make fun of politics and are watched by hundreds of thousands in the streets of Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz. Martin Meissner/AP Photo

People fill St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, to watch the 'Flight of the Angel' as Linda Pani, dressed in traditional costume, descends from the bell tower into the square. Luca Bruno/AP Photo

Idlib's mass displacements

The Syrian government offensive on Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians -- the biggest single wave in the nine-year war.

The European Union is urging an immediate halt to the regime's push that has displaced nearly 1 million people in recent weeks.

An aerial view shows destroyed buildings in the Syrian town of Ihsim in the southern countryside of Idlib. Omar HAJ KADOUR/ AFP

Syrian children pose for a picture as their families prepare to flee a camp for the displaced, east of Sarmada in the northwestern Idlib province, amid an ongoing pro-regime offensive. AAREF WATAD / AFP

Femicide in Mexico

The killing of 7-year-old Fatima and 25-year-old Ingrid, both found dead in Mexico City, has stoked rising anger over the brutal slayings of women.

In the northern city of Ciudad Juárez, protesters covered their heads and upper bodies with black plastic bags in a reenactment of a murder scene.

In 2019, 3,825 women were killed in Mexico, a 7% increase from the previous year, according to government figures.

Women gather to demonstrate against gender violence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. An average of 10 women are killed every day in the country. Christian Chavez/AP Photo

Clashes in Ukraine over evacuees from China

Several hundred residents in Ukraine's Poltava region protested to stop officials from quarantining the evacuees in their village because they feared to get infected. Demonstrators put up roadblocks and burned tires.

Ukrainian riot police prepare to push protesters, who planned to stop buses carrying passengers evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, outside Novi Sarzhany, Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo Efrem Lukatsky

Ukraine's Security Service said they were investigating fake emails about the spread of the coronavirus in Ukraine, allegedly sent on behalf of the country's Health Ministry.

The disinformation campaign was traced back to foreign servers and may have been one of the reasons for the unrest, officials said.

Ukrainian passengers evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan look through a bus window outside Novi Sarzhany, Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo Efrem Lukatsky

It ended well

American professional racing driver Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Ryan Newman goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race 17 February 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA. Chris O'Meara/AP Photo

Dogs allowed

And finally, an unexpected believer was photographed at the Vatican this week.