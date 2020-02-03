China's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise alongside the level of global concern and governments closing their borders to people from China. Photographs coming from across Asia and Europe show the biosecurity checkpoints, disinfection, long queues to buy face masks and even demonstrations to demand a proactive governmental response to the risks of coronavirus spreading.
Hong Kong closed almost all of its border crossings with China on Monday to stem the spread of coronavirus.
South Korea has confirmed 15 cases of the SARS-like virus so far and placed nearly 90 people in quarantine for detailed checks amid growing public alarm.
Japan's health ministry reported three new cases on 1 February, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20.
The Philippines on February 2 reported the first death from the new coronavirus outside mainland China, as China said February 3 it urgently needed medical equipment and surgical masks as the death toll jumped above 360, making it more deadly than the SARS crisis nearly two decades ago.
At least 65 more French citizens began a quarantine period in southern France on Sunday. 2 February, after a second repatriation plane landed in Istres carrying overall 250 people from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic. The evacuees are being held under armed guard at a holiday camp where they are free to walk around inside but must wear medical masks.
A special flight brought 312 Bangladeshis back from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalised with high temperatures. The government says about 5,000 Bangladeshis study in China.
In Vietnam, the authorities have advised students to wear masks to school. As of Monday, Vietnam confirmed 8 cases of the new virus infecting.