China's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise alongside the level of global concern and governments closing their borders to people from China. Photographs coming from across Asia and Europe show the biosecurity checkpoints, disinfection, long queues to buy face masks and even demonstrations to demand a proactive governmental response to the risks of coronavirus spreading.

Medical staff members from Shenyang bidding farewell with family members and friends before leaving for Wuhan, where a novel virus originally outbreak, at Xiantao International Airport in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province. STR / AFP

People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Arek Rataj/AP Photo

A worker wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant along a path in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Arek Rataj/AP Photo

Funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspect to have died from a virus outbreak from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Chinatopix via AP

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

A military officer wearing a protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, as they travel to a hospital after their arrival at a military base in Wroclaw, Poland. Arek Rataj/AP Photo

Hong Kong closed almost all of its border crossings with China on Monday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Protesters hold up banners and placards during a "flash mob" gathering to demand the government close its border with mainland China to reduce the spread of the deadly SARS-like virus to Hong Kong. Anthony Wallace / AFP

People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Kin Cheung/AP Photo

People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong. Vincent Yu/AP Photo

South Korea has confirmed 15 cases of the SARS-like virus so far and placed nearly 90 people in quarantine for detailed checks amid growing public alarm.

People in traditional Korean hanbok dresses wear face masks as they jump for a souvenir picture at Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul. Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Employees work to prevent a new coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo Ahn Young-joon

Japan's health ministry reported three new cases on 1 February, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20.

Women in traditional Japanese kimonos wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the SARS-like virus as they read their fortunes, known as O-mikuji, at Sensoji temple in Tokyo. Behrouz MEHRI / AFP

The Philippines on February 2 reported the first death from the new coronavirus outside mainland China, as China said February 3 it urgently needed medical equipment and surgical masks as the death toll jumped above 360, making it more deadly than the SARS crisis nearly two decades ago.

Arriving passengers and airline crew wear protective masks at the international airport in Manila. Ted ALJIBE / AFP

At least 65 more French citizens began a quarantine period in southern France on Sunday. 2 February, after a second repatriation plane landed in Istres carrying overall 250 people from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic. The evacuees are being held under armed guard at a holiday camp where they are free to walk around inside but must wear medical masks.

A worker in a protective suit holds paperwork before an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Arek Rataj/AP Photo

Workers wearing protective suits gather near a plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan, China, after their evacuation flight landed at an airport in Marseilles, France. Arek Rataj/AP Photo

Passengers being checked as they disembark from a plane carrying French citizens flown out of the coronavirus hot-zone in Wuhan, upon their arrival at the Istres-Le Tube Air Base in Istres, southeastern France. AFP PHOTO / ECPAD / EMA

A worker wearing a protective suit checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China, after their evacuation flight landed at an airport in Marseilles, France. Arek Rataj/ AP Photo

A special flight brought 312 Bangladeshis back from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalised with high temperatures. The government says about 5,000 Bangladeshis study in China.

A passenger from Beijing is screened as part of measures to prevent coronavirus infection at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Al-emrun Garjon/AP Photo

In Vietnam, the authorities have advised students to wear masks to school. As of Monday, Vietnam confirmed 8 cases of the new virus infecting.

Teacher and students wear masks during class in Dinh Cong secondary school in Hanoi, Vietnam. Hau Dinh/AP Photo