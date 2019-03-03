Brightly coloured and noisy carnival celebrations paraded around Europe

It's carnival time across Europe with brightly coloured spectacular costumes, floats, and music.

The speed skater Arianna Fontana kicked-off Italy's parade, performing the Flight of the Eagle from the tower bell in Venice.

In Croatia, people dressed up and paraded the streets of Rijeka.

The Rabadan carnival is the largest in Bellinzona in Switzerland, with bands and colourful floats. Around 150,000 people celebrated in the streets.

At Dunkerque in France, many thousands turned up to enjoy the big party with painted faces and outfits.

In a small Spanish town of Laza in Galicia, local residents dressed in exquisite costumes and ran through the streets wearing masks.

Madeirans in Portugal, started their party early last Wednesday, as most festivities around the world usually begin on the Friday before Ash Wednesday which is March the 6th this year.