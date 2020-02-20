Public transport drivers in Moscow have been urged to raise the alarm if a Chinese national is onboard, unions have told Euronews.

Earlier this week, Russia temporarily banned people from China entering its territory in a bid to protect from COVID-19 coronavirus.

If they spot a Chinese person, drivers have been told to call the control room, who should then relay the information to police.

That’s according to Yuri Dashkov, the head of the Interregional Trade Union of Public Transport Workers.

The union has recommended drivers don't respond to "such provocations" and called the order an "abuse of power".

"No one understands how to fulfil this requirement,” said Dashkov. “Even if drivers see people from China on board, on what grounds should they check their identity? What if he's not a Chinese, but a Korean?"

Dashkov also said it is not drivers' responsibility to carry out such tasks: there are police officers, customs services and medical institutions.

Mosgortrans, Moscow’s bus and tram operator, initially called the claim fake before later confirming its authenticity.

“We carry out monitoring to ensure comfort and safety on transport,” it said. “The data is sent to doctors and preventive measures are taken if necessary.”