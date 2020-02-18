Russia has decided to ban Chinese nationals from entering its territory amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The ban will be implemented from February 20.

It was announced by the office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Golikova, following a meeting on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Russia.

"From 00:00 local time on February 20, 2020, the passage of citizens from the People’s Republic of China across the state border of the Russian Federation is temporarily suspended," the statement said.

The ban will affect Chinese citizens travelling for private, educational, working and tourist purposes, the statement added.

So far Russia has had two confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, both Chinese citizens who have been hospitalised in Siberia.

Russia also previously halted visa-free entry for Chinese tour groups.