South Korea says it now has 204 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, quadruple the number reported two days ago and sparking fears about greater transmission outside China.

The country's centres for disease control and prevention (KCDC) said that at least 46 cases of COVID-19 were linked to a religious organisation primarily in Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city.

The Shincheonji church closed its 74 churches and affiliated institutions for quarantine. It expressed "deep regret" that many patients contracted the virus in its community.

The KCDC warned anyone "who has attended a service at Shincheonji Church or visited Cheongdo Daenam hospital in February" to "stay home and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities".

There have now been 76,000 cases of the virus, most of which are China's Hubei province, which is where it was first detected in December.

More evacuees return to France

It comes as a new plane repatriating 28 French people and 36 other EU citizens left Wuhan, China, on Friday, a diplomatic source confirmed to AFP.

The French evacuees will stay in quarantine in Calvados in Normandy.

This was the third plane sent from Paris to Wuhan, which has been under strict quarantine measures preventing travel for about a month.