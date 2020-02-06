BREAKING NEWS
High-speed train derails in Italy killing 2 railway workers

By Euronews with AP
This image provided by the Italian State Police shows part of the Frecciarossa speed train that derailed near Lodi, northern Italy, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Italian authorities said that a high-speed passenger train has derailed in northern Italy, killing two railway workers and injuring 27 people.

The train struck another train on tracks near the town of Lodi, said civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli on state radio. One of those dead was a train engineer.

Rai state TV said that the other train involved is a freight train.

Borrelli said the high-speed train departed from Milan at 5:10 am CET and was on its way south to Bologna. Borrelli said two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other 25 were less seriously injured.

The train was travelling at around 298 kph when it smashed into the other train.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear which of two trains the dead railway workers were aboard.

