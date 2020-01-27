BREAKING NEWS

Protesters gathered in Mong Kok, Kowloon district of Hong Kong, late on Sunday marking the fourth anniversary of a dispute that began over pop-up food stands.

Government health officials tried to shut down informal food sellers in the densely-populated area in 2016.

Street hawkers with pop-up food stalls are a common part of Lunar New Year celebrations.

In 2016, crowds clashed for hours with the police protesting against the government enforcement attempts. Police fired warning shots using live ammunition.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.