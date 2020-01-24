China's coronavirus outbreak

China has locked down 13 cities, affecting 40 million residents, in an unprecedented effort to try to contain the deadly new coronavirus outbreak. There are fears the Chinese Lunar New Year, the largest annual human migration, will help its spread.

Passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high-speed train station in Hong Kong. Kin Cheung/AP Photos

Storm Gloria batters Spain

At least 13 have died and five people remained missing on Thursday after Storm Gloria battered eastern Spain.

The Mediterranean Sea during strong winds in Barcelona, Spain. Emilio Morenatti/ AP Photo

People stand on a balcony as floods hit Girona, Spain. Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Climate a hot topic at the World Economic Forum

Climate is a key issue at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg and US President Donald Trump presented very different views on the subject. 'Act on Climate' was written in the snow where Trump's helicopter landed.

A man dressed as a clown is part of hundreds of climate protesters who are on a three-day protest march from Landquart to Davos Michael Probst/AP Photo

US President Donald Trump, centre with a red tie, waves as he arrives in Davos, Switzerland Michael Probst/AP Photo

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

Russia's epiphany celebrations

Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church followers plunged into icy rivers and ponds across the country to mark Epiphany, cleansing themselves with water deemed holy for the day.

A Russian Orthodox Christian swims in icy water in the Neva River during a traditional Epiphany celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo Dmitri Lovetsky

Lebanon crisis

After months of protests, Lebanon's new government was formed this week. But angry rioting over the country's deepening economic crisis has continued.

Special forces police fire tear gas as they advance to push back the anti-government protesters, during a protest against the new government, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Hussein Malla/AP Photo

Central American migrants

Central American migrants marooned in Guatemala and hoping to reach the United States walked en masse across a river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country.

Central American migrants wade across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico as others stand on the bridge, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. Santiago Billy/AP Photo

Australia's battle continues

A water-bombing Lockheed C-130 Hercules tanker aircraft crashed while fighting bushfires in New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, killing all three crew on board. After some rain-related relief, temperatures in Australia soared, reignited bushfires.

Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia. Noah Berger/AP Photo

Cincinnati Zoo is using the third birthday of its beloved premature hippo as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by the recent bushfires. Instead of sending birthday gifts, the zoo is asking people to buy T-shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, swims after eating her special birthday cake to celebrate turning three this Friday, in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo/AP Photo

Iraq protests

Hundreds of supporters of an influential, radical Shiite cleric gathered Friday in central Baghdad for a rally to demand that American troops leave the country amid heightened tensions after a US drone strike earlier this month killed a top Iranian general in the Iraqi capital.

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather in Baghdad, Iraq. 24 January 2020. AP Photo

Aerial view of the Mediterranean Sea

Birdseye panorama revealed an impressive colour pattern near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mud water from Hayarkon river flows into the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel. Oded Balilty/AP Photo

Stormy Switzerland

The weather got a bit extreme at Swiss ski resort in Leysin, where the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games were held. Some competition events were postponed.

Skiers make their way in strong winds, in Leysin, Switzerland. Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Snow wanted in the Czech Republic

Weather conditions complicated a traditional five-day dog sledge race in the Czech Republic, where the lack of snow has caused some problems for organisers.