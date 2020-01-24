China's coronavirus outbreak
China has locked down 13 cities, affecting 40 million residents, in an unprecedented effort to try to contain the deadly new coronavirus outbreak. There are fears the Chinese Lunar New Year, the largest annual human migration, will help its spread.
Storm Gloria batters Spain
At least 13 have died and five people remained missing on Thursday after Storm Gloria battered eastern Spain.
Climate a hot topic at the World Economic Forum
Climate is a key issue at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg and US President Donald Trump presented very different views on the subject. 'Act on Climate' was written in the snow where Trump's helicopter landed.
Russia's epiphany celebrations
Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church followers plunged into icy rivers and ponds across the country to mark Epiphany, cleansing themselves with water deemed holy for the day.
Lebanon crisis
After months of protests, Lebanon's new government was formed this week. But angry rioting over the country's deepening economic crisis has continued.
Central American migrants
Central American migrants marooned in Guatemala and hoping to reach the United States walked en masse across a river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country.
Australia's battle continues
A water-bombing Lockheed C-130 Hercules tanker aircraft crashed while fighting bushfires in New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, killing all three crew on board. After some rain-related relief, temperatures in Australia soared, reignited bushfires.
Cincinnati Zoo is using the third birthday of its beloved premature hippo as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by the recent bushfires. Instead of sending birthday gifts, the zoo is asking people to buy T-shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.
Iraq protests
Hundreds of supporters of an influential, radical Shiite cleric gathered Friday in central Baghdad for a rally to demand that American troops leave the country amid heightened tensions after a US drone strike earlier this month killed a top Iranian general in the Iraqi capital.
Aerial view of the Mediterranean Sea
Birdseye panorama revealed an impressive colour pattern near Tel Aviv, Israel.
Stormy Switzerland
The weather got a bit extreme at Swiss ski resort in Leysin, where the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games were held. Some competition events were postponed.
Snow wanted in the Czech Republic
Weather conditions complicated a traditional five-day dog sledge race in the Czech Republic, where the lack of snow has caused some problems for organisers.