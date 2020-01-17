Heavy volcanic ash covered villages in the Philippines, a naked protest was held in Spain, the world's biggest annual human migration has started to China. Here's our selection of the best pictures from this week's news.

Lebanon's 'week of wrath' protests

Lebanese protesters blocked major highways on Tuesday in what they said would be a "week of wrath" demanding an end to a months-long political vacuum. Multiple journalists were injured on Wednesday.

An anti-government demonstrator jumps on tyres that were set on fire to block a main highway during a protest in the town of Jal el-Dib, near Beirut, Lebanon. 14 January 2020. Bilal Hussein/AP Photo

Villages covered in ash after a huge volcanic eruption

Villages in the Philippines were covered by a thick layer of ash after a volcanic eruption last Sunday.

Animal volunteers search for pets left by owners as they fled to evacuation centres after Taal volcano eruption in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines. 15 January 2020 Aaron Favila/AP Photo

Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins

The US House of Representatives voted to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate. Impeachment managers, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, walked the charges to the Senate which will hold the US president's trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill. Susan Walsh/AP Photo Susan Walsh

Strikes continue in France despite government climbdown

France's crippling transport strike dragged into its 40th day on Monday despite the government's offer to temporarily scrap the most contested measure of the pension reform plans.

Is the end in sight?

A protester waves a flare during a demonstration in Lyon on 16 January 2020. Protesters are denouncing French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the national pension system. Laurent Cipriani/AP Photo

Syria suffering

Almost two dozen people were reportedly killed after airstrikes hit the outskirts of rebel-held Idlib, Syria.

A Syrian boy is evacuated after a regime airstrike on Ariha town in Syria's last major opposition bastion of Idlib on January 15, 2020 Abdulaziz KETAZ/ AFP

Japan marks quarter of a century since devastating earthquake

Japan marked the 25th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 6,000 people and destroyed much of Kobe, Japan's western city.

Japan marks the 25th anniversary of Kobe earthquake which killed more than 6000 people and destroyed much of their city. Candles are lit to form the date when the earthquake that struck the city. Kobe, Japan. 17 January 2020. Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP

Activists bare all to make their point

A naked protest was staged in Madrid calling for a ban on leather and fur in clothes.

Animal rights activists Anima Naturalis stage a naked protest against the use of leather and fur in the textile industry in Madrid, Spain. 12 January 2020. Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

World's biggest human migration in China

In the 40 days period starting on 10 January, Chinese people come home to celebrate the Lunar New Year making around 3 billion journeys which is considered to be world's biggest human migration.

As the Lunar New Year approached, Chinese travellers flocked to train stations and airports Friday to take part in a nationwide ritual: the world's biggest annual human migration. Chinatopix via AP

Chinese New Year

Various celebration festivals and shows were underway in China to celebrate the new year.

A child jumps to touch lanterns hung on a tree ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing. 16 January 2020. Ng Han Guan/AP Photo

Taekwondo in Pyongyang

North Korean officials exercised together on the first sports day of the new year.