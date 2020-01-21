The young climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, where she is expected to speak at several panels.

Upon arrival in Davos, she told the world's political and business leaders that the global movement sparked by her school strike was only the very beginning in the fight against global warming. Much more has to be done, she added.

“It wasn't only me, but all these young people pushing together to form these alliances,'' the Swedish teenager said, speaking in Davos with other young activists.

“People are more aware now... climate and environment are a hot topic now.”

However, Thunberg said, the struggle against climate change will require more than just general awareness.

“This is just the very beginning,'' she said.

She warned that everyone needs to listen more to the science regarding climate change and the heating of the planet: “Without treating it as a real crisis we cannot solve it.''

Click on the player above to watch Thunberg speak live at 1300 CET