Watch live: WHO Director General statement on coronavirus outbreak

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is due to give a statement on the coronavirus that has infected almost 300 people and killed four over the past three weeks.

The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan.

As of 20 January, reported the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDCP) 295 cases have so far been reported, including 291 from Wuhan, China, four from Thailand, and one from Japan and South Korea. Four deaths have been reported.

"The original source of the outbreak remains unknown and therefore further cases and deaths are expected in Wuhan, and in China. It is possible that further cases will also be detected among travellers from Wuhan to other countries."

According to the ECDC, China reported a cluster of pneumonia cases linked to a fish and live animal market in the city on 31 December 2019. Ten days later, China confirmed that the coronavirus was the cause.

Three airports in the European Union (EU) have direct flight connections to Wuhan, while there are indirect flight connections to other European hubs.

Chinese New Year celebrations at the end of January will cause an increased travel volume to and from China and within China, the EDC said, increasing the likelihood of arrival in the EU of possible cases.