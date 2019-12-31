New Zealand says goodbye to 2019 with huge fireworks display

New Zealand was one of the first countries around the world to greet the arrival of 2020 with a traditional display of fireworks.
In Auckland, half a ton (453kg) of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city centre as crowds celebrated below.
