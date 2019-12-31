BREAKING NEWS

no comment

New Zealand says goodbye to 2019 with huge fireworks display

New Zealand was one of the first countries around the world to greet the arrival of 2020 with a traditional display of fireworks.

In Auckland, half a ton (453kg) of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city centre as crowds celebrated below.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.