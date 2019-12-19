Queen Elizabeth II has opened the UK parliament today following the Conservative party's landslide victory in the snap general election.

She laid the Government's legislative programme in a speech in the House of Lords as custom at the state opening of parliament.

It comes just two months since the last Queen's Speech in October where Johnson unsuccessfully tried to prorogue parliament to force a de facto no deal Brexit.

Johnson's Conservative Party won an 80-strong majority in the 650-seat house in last week's election on a pledge to "get Brexit done'' by leaving the European Union on 31 January and a broad promise to end years of public spending austerity.

Now Johnson has to turn his election pledges into political reality.

The Queen's Speech - written by the government but read out by the monarch from atop a golden throne in the House of Lords - includes several dozen bills that the government plans to pass in the coming year.

She spoke about the government's commitment to getting the UK out of the European Union as well as several other domestic policies such as

For the queen's second visit this year, the pomp and circumstance was toned down. The 93-year-old monarch will travel to Parliament in a car, rather than a horse-drawn carriage, and will wear a hat rather than a diamond-studded crown.