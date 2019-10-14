The Queen will read a speech prepared for her by the government on Monday that will set out a domestic agenda for the next parliamentary session.

She will deliver the speech from the UK House of Lords debating chamber. The monarch does not deliver a speech from the House of Commons due to the chamber's independence from the monarch.

The Queen travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster in a carriage. The procession is set to start at 12:00 pm CET.

The House of Commons will debate the speech before voting on the content. If the government loses the vote, it will be expected to call an election.