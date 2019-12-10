BREAKING NEWS

USA

Chilean Air Force plane to Antarctica crashes with 38 people aboard

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Tim Stelloh with NBC News World News
Image: A Chile Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules seen ready to
A Chile Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules preparing to leave the Arturo Merino Benitez Airport in Santiago, Chile, on March 21. -
Copyright
Fabrizio Gandolfo
Text size Aa Aa

A Chilean Air Force plane flying to Antarctica with 38 people on board crashed on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The C130 Hercules, which took off from the city of Punta Arenas, was flying to President Eduardo Frei Montalva Antarctic Air Base when it disappeared, Chile's Air Force said in a statement.

The plane, which was transferring personnel to a floating fuel supply pipeline, lost radio contact shortly after 6:00 p.m. Officials later said it had crashed.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Twenty-one people aboard the plane were passengers and 17 were crew members, the statement said.

President Sebastian Piñera said authorities were monitoring search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.