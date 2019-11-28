Police chief at 1989 Hillsborough disaster cleared of manslaughter

The police chief at the 1989 Hillsborough football disaster has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of 95 supporters.

David Duckenfield was in charge of the stadium in Sheffield, northern England, at an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The victims died in an overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure. Harrowing images of young fans crushed against metal fences, bodies lying on the pitch and spectators using wooden advertising hoardings as makeshift stretchers horrified the nation.