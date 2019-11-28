BREAKING NEWS

World

BREAKING NEWS

Police chief at 1989 Hillsborough disaster cleared of manslaughter

 Comments
By Euronews 
Police chief at 1989 Hillsborough disaster cleared of manslaughter
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The police chief at the 1989 Hillsborough football disaster has been found not guilty of the manslaughter of 95 supporters.

David Duckenfield was in charge of the stadium in Sheffield, northern England, at an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The victims died in an overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure. Harrowing images of young fans crushed against metal fences, bodies lying on the pitch and spectators using wooden advertising hoardings as makeshift stretchers horrified the nation.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.