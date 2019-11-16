Paris police on Saturday fired tear gas to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government "gilets jaunes" ("yellow vest") demonstrations.

On the Place d'Italie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many clad in black and hiding their faces, set bins on fire and hurled projectiles at riot police while building barricades.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the Porte de Champerret as protesters were preparing to march across town towards Gare d'Austerlitz.

Police also intervened to prevent a few hundred demonstrators from occupying the Paris ring road, according to Reuters TV footage.

Paris police said 33 people had been arrested by 11:30 CET.

The protests, named after the high-visibility jackets worn by demonstrators, erupted in mid-November 2018 over fuel price hikes and the high cost of living. The demonstrations spiralled into a broader movement against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reforms.

The protests lost strength in recent months, going from tens of thousands of participants to just a few thousand, but the movement's leaders called for people to turn out on Saturday to mark the first anniversary.

At its peak in late 2018, the movement grew to up to 300,000 people.

Protests have been banned near tourists spots such as the Eiffel Tower and many subway stations were closed on Saturday.