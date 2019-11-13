It’s been four years since Paris was hit by a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that killed 131 people and left hundreds wounded.

On November 13, 2015, France’s national football stadium, cafés, and a concert hall were targeted by a series of coordinated attacks. At the Bataclan concert hall, 90 people were killed.

The so-called Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

What has been the long term impact on survivors of the attacks?

Sandrine Martins survived the massacre at the Bataclan theatre and says that beyond the trauma, survivors often feel stigmatised.

She also said resources and sympathy were dwindling.

"It’s like you tell a person that is handicapped, we’re taking away your wheelchair, now you’ll have to walk. He won’t be able to do it. That’s how I feel. I have the impression I’m on that wheelchair and that I’m being told go ahead and walk now," Martins told Euronews.

She explained: "on November 13th we pay homage to the victims, but that’s the only time they think of us. I understand that life must go on but for us, it doesn’t."

One traumatised survivor, Guillaume Valette, committed suicide in 2017. He was recently recognised by French courts as the 131st victim of the attacks, Le Parisien reported.

Commemorations

Today, a series of events are scheduled to remember the victims of the deadliest day witnessed in France’s capital since World War II.

Families of the victims are expected to visit the Bataclan today. There will be speeches by the Justice Minister, the Interior Minister and the Mayor of Paris.

A spokesperson from the Mayor of Paris has said they are deliberately keeping the commemorations low key - at the request of the families.

What is happening to the perpetrators?

Fourteen people face charges over the attacks and 11 are currently held in custody.

The process to prosecute those involved has dragged on.

The investigations only closed in October 2019 and a trial is not expected until at least late 2020.