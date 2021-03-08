Man arrested in Italy on suspicion of helping Paris terror attacks

Italian police have arrested a man on suspicion of "directly supporting" the 2015 Paris terror attacks.

The 36-year old Algerian citizen is accused of participating in an international terrorist organisation and was detained by authorities in Bari on Monday.

The suspect, who has not been named, is believed to have belonged to the Islamic State group, police said in a statement.

He is accused of supplying falsified documents to the terrorists who launched coordinated attacks in the French capital on 13 November 2015.

A total of 130 people were killed at the Bataclan concert hall, five cafes in central Paris, and the Stade de France in St. Denis.

Italian authorities in Bari said the suspect was serving a two-year prison sentence for possessing and manufacturing false documents.

The suspect's phone was seized, which police say contained evidence of his "participation in the ISIS terrorist organisation" and "direct support activity to the perpetrators of the Paris terrorist attacks".

"The man was also reported by the British and French authorities in Schengen and Interpol for activities related to terrorism," police added.

The European judicial cooperation unit, Eurojust, was coordinating international cooperation with the French and Belgian authorities.