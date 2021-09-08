Historic trial of 20 men involved in 2015 Paris terror attacks begins

The historic trial of 20 men charged in the November 13, 2015 terror attacks in Paris opened on Wednesday.

Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck France’s national stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes that night, leaving 130 people dead and hundreds more injured.

The main defendant in the case is Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the extremist cell of the so-called Islamic State that carried out the attacks.

They were the deadliest jihadist attacks in France's history.

Abdelslam, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, said he wanted to testify that "there is no God apart from Allah and that Mohamed is his messenger."

He said he had given up his profession to "become a fighter for the Islamic State".

He is the only one charged with murder and has refused to speak with prosecutors. The same IS network went on to strike Brussels months later, killing another 32 people.

Twenty men are charged, but six of them will be tried in absentia.

