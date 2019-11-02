Thai authorities re-open cave where football team was trapped in 2018

Thai authorities have re-opened a famous cave where a local football team and their coach were trapped underground for weeks in 2018.

The Tham Laung cave was re-opened on Saturday over a year since the 12 young players for the Wild Boar Academy and their coach were rescued in July 2018.

The team, which had entered the cave on 23 June 2018, where trapped during a flash flood and had to survive on water dripping from the rocks.

The international rescue effort was headline news across the world.

On Saturday, Duangporn Sookawong, 75, who came all the way from the southern Songkhla province, said she believed that the rescue was a miracle and the boys were lucky that they were able to survive despite being stuck in the dark, complex network of caves.

In July, the Thai football team returned to Tham Laung a year since their dramatic rescue to honour a former navy who died in the rescue effort.

They placed flowers next to a portrait of Sergeant Saman Kunan, a former member of an elite Thai Navy Seal unit, who died while he worked underwater.

In April it was revealed that Netflix had agreed a deal to make a mini-series about the rescue, while two books have already been published about it.