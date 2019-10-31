Protesters bemoan Brexit delay as Halloween deadline passes

Pro-Brexit supporters protested in front of Parliament on Thursday, the day UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed the country would leave the European Union no "ifs, ands or buts."

The "Brexiteers" lashed out at lawmakers, denouncing the delay to January 31 - which is the third extension this year.

"We're sick to death of Parliament just kicking the can down the road," Dave Barker, a pro-Brexit supporter, told the Associated Press.

Johnson repeatedly promised Brexit would happen by October 31 saying he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask the EU for another extension.

In a video message posted on Thursday, Johnson blamed the opposition Labour party.

"We were meant to leave the EU today, October 31st, but unfortunately the Labour opposition blocked it," Johnson said, although the law that required him to ask for an extension was passed due to support from rebel MPs within his own Conservative party.

He then defended his call for a snap election on December 12, which passed overwhelmingly in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Read more: New Year's leave? Deadlocked Britain to hold snap election on December 12

Labour opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn called the missed deadline Johnson's "failure" in his first major election pitch.

"He said he would rather be 'dead in a ditch' than delay beyond today. But he has failed. And that failure is his alone," Corbyn said, explaining that the Labour party would let the "people decide whether to leave with a sensible deal or remain".

The3million, a group that represents EU citizens living in the UK, also weighed in on the missed deadline, stating that along with British living in Europe they were "put through the anxiety of a potential no-deal Brexit" and held "hostage".

They once again called for an agreement on people's rights to continue to work and live either in the EU or UK.

Meanwhile, the Brexit party's Nigel Farage called it "the second big broken promise from a Conservative prime minister in the same year".

Farage made headlines after he interviewed Donald Trump over the phone on LBC.

The US President said he was "disappointed" the UK was unable to leave the EU as expected on Thursday.