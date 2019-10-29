Boris Johnson will make yet another attempt to hold a general election on Tuesday after abandoning attempts to get his Brexit bill through parliament.

The prime minister failed to get the two-thirds majority in parliament he needed to secure an election under existing laws, after opposition parties largely abstained.

He says an election is necessary to end the deadlock over Brexit, which was supposed to have happened on Thursday.

Read more: Brexit: Where are we now – and how did we get here?

He told the House of Commons that he would table a bill to change the law so that the government would only need a simple majority to force an election.

"We will not allow this paralysis to continue, and one way or another we must proceed straight to an election," he said. "The government will give notice of presentation for a short bill for an election on 12 December so we can finally get Brexit done."

However, the opposition Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party have said they will only support an election on December 9.

Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour party will "look at and scrutinise the bill" but wants a no-deal Brexit off the table.